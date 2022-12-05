Atlantic Records, Warner Accused Of Covering Up Sex Abuse

By Hannah Albarazi (December 5, 2022, 10:05 PM EST) -- Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group propped up and kept hidden serial abuse by the companies' top brass, according to a complaint filed Sunday in New York state court under the newly enacted New York Adult Survivors Act brought by a former executive who says two of the record label's leaders sexually assaulted her....

