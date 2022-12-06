Ex-Girardi Atty, New Firm Accused Of Keeping Client Funds

By Brandon Lowrey (December 6, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- An injured worker claims a prominent Los Angeles plaintiffs firm has illegally withheld settlement funds from him and failed to disclose that his attorney was accused of covering up theft at scandal-plagued Girardi Keese, in a lawsuit filed Monday in California state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS