Former Grizzlies Guard Avoids Jail In NBA Health Plan Case

By Pete Brush (December 6, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday allowed former Memphis Grizzlies guard Anthony Wroten to avoid prison for filing a bogus $100,000 claim with the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan but directed the 29-year-old to take a financial literacy class....

