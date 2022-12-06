9th Circ. Remands Yahoo TCPA Suit After Calif. Justices Silent

By Lauren Berg (December 6, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday sent back to district court Yahoo's bid to force an AIG insurer to fund its defense of Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuits accusing the web services provider of sending unsolicited text messages, after the California Supreme Court's silence on whether Yahoo is entitled to a defense....

