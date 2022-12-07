Apple's AirTag Is Stalkers' 'Weapon Of Choice,' Victims Say

By Lauren Berg (December 6, 2022, 11:05 PM EST) -- Apple's AirTag has become the "weapon of choice" of stalkers to track their victims, but that hasn't stopped the tech company from touting the product as "stalker proof" and ignoring the concerns of people at risk of abuse, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS