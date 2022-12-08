Letgo Escapes Suit Over Couple Killed By Fake Car Seller

By Mike Curley (December 8, 2022, 2:25 PM EST) -- A Colorado magistrate judge has tossed claims against online marketplace Letgo Inc. alleging that its verification process failed to protect a couple killed in a robbery, saying while the site is not protected by the Communications Decency Act, the complaint fails to allege that Letgo's conduct caused the deaths....

