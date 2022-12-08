Employee Pay Takeaways From Computer Startup Time Ruling

By A.J. Weissler, Joe Glynias and Sarah George (December 8, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- In Cadena v. Customer Connexx LLC in October, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held that computer startup time is compensable under the Fair Labor Standards Act, where computer usage is an integral and indispensable part of an employee's duties.[1]...

