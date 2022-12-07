NJ Finance Group Sanctioned Over Discovery Lapse

By Brent Godwin (December 7, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- New Jersey real estate group 800 Cooper Finance LLC was found in contempt Wednesday for failing to comply with a court order to disclose documents as part of the discovery process in a case where it is accused of breaching a mortgage agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS