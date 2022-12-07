Tesla Can't Get New Liability Trial After Losing Racial Bias Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 7, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied Tesla's bid for a new trial on liability in a Black ex-subcontractor's racial discrimination suit, saying an upcoming retrial would focus only on damages after the plaintiff refused to accept a judge's reducing the jury's $137 million award to $15 million....

