Claims Court Upholds $211M ICE Detention Center Contract

By Caleb Symons (December 7, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. government may proceed with a $211 million contract it awarded an Indigenous-owned company this year to run the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Port Isabel, Texas, a federal judge has ruled, firmly rejecting a challenge to that deal filed by another bidder....

