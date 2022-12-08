6 Drivers Exit BMW Emissions 'Defeat' Devices Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (December 8, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judge on Thursday signed off on requests from six BMW customers to drop their complaints alleging the car company used "defeat devices" to unfairly beat emissions tests, permanently barring them from bringing individual or class claims but keeping the door open for absentee class member claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS