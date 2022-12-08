Google, Uber Clear Fintiv Bar Without Sotera Stipulation

By Britain Eakin (December 8, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- Google and Uber persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to grant their inter partes review petitions under the controversial Fintiv policy, doing so without meeting any of the conditions that get petitioners a free pass under guidance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, like a broad stipulation....

