Nonprofits Say Ex-NFL Bias Suit Doesn't Need Arbitration

By Faith Williams (December 8, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- Several nonprofit organizations have told a New York federal judge to reject a real estate startup's attempt to send an ex-National Football League player's suit alleging sexual assault to arbitration because the suit includes a sexual assault dispute so it must stay in court. ...

