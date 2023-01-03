California Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2023

By Dorothy Atkins (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- California legal experts expect Golden State officials to issue guidance in 2023 on the state's new pay transparency rules and other major state employment and data privacy laws that take effect this year, while they also anticipate energy regulators to lay the groundwork for trailblazing renewable energy incentives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS