NY Atty Aims To Strike Down Ban On Jurors With Felonies

By Emily Lever (December 9, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- A New York public defender has filed a class action challenging the Manhattan court system's exclusion of people with felony convictions from juries, saying disproportionate police targeting has resulted in large swathes of Black Manhattan residents being excluded from jury service....

