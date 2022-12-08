StubHub Says Farrar & Ball Atty Should Arbitrate Ticket Case

By Catherine Marfin (December 8, 2022, 3:38 PM EST) -- StubHub Inc. has asked a Texas appeals court to overturn a lower court ruling that a Farrar & Ball LLP attorney who brought a suit against the ticket seller didn't have to go to arbitration to resolve his case, arguing that its user agreement contains an arbitration clause he was aware of at the time he purchased his tickets....

