9th Circ. OKs Fed. Suit Stay Amid Calif. Eminent Domain Case

By Nate Beck (December 8, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday held that the city of Half Moon Bay, California, can put a federal suit on hold while it tries to take land in state court from residents who unsuccessfully sought to build housing there, despite the city's severe development restrictions....

