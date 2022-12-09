Suit Blasts Biz Model Of Gym Co. Promoted By Mark Wahlberg

By Renee Hickman (December 9, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- Investors have launched a proposed class action suit in Texas federal court against fitness franchisor F45 Training, promoted by actor and early investor Mark Wahlberg, accusing the company of violating federal securities laws by failing to disclose important information about the sustainability of its business model....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS