Apple And Ericsson Cut Deal To End EDTX, ITC Fights

By Andrew Karpan (December 9, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury won't decide whether Ericsson's licensing of cellular patents considered essential to 4G and 5G standards are being sold to Apple at fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory rates, as both companies said Friday they had reached a deal to end multiple suits and simultaneous investigations at the U.S. International Trade Commission....

