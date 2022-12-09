AGs Have Nothing New On $4B Albertsons Payout, Court Told

By Bryan Koenig (December 9, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- Albertsons urged a D.C. federal judge Thursday to again reject the efforts of state attorneys general to block its planned $4 billion shareholder payout, arguing enforcers have offered nothing new to reverse prior conclusions that the dividend is separate from a planned merger with Kroger....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS