Dem Trio Decries Dreamer-Border Deal As 'Inhumane'

By Alyssa Aquino (December 9, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- Three Democratic members of Congress came out against a proposal that would offer citizenship to "Dreamers" brought to the U.S. as children in exchange for maintaining pandemic-restrictions at the border, calling the "inhumane proposal" an assault on asylum-seekers. ...

