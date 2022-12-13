Bank's Arbitration Clause Is Unconscionable, Judge Says

By Caroline Simson (December 13, 2022, 8:37 PM EST) -- A New York judge has declined to send a proposed class action accusing Banco Popular North America of charging unfair overdraft fees to arbitration, ruling that an arbitration clause the bank added to its contract four years after the plaintiff opened his account was unconscionable....

