CFPB's MoneyGram Case Halted As High Court Fight Looms

By Katryna Perera (December 9, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday stayed a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement action against MoneyGram International Inc. while the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to review the constitutionality of the CFPB's funding structure....

