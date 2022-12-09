Justices Could Settle Decadeslong Split On Arbitration Stays

By Jessica Corso (December 9, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition brought by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase that could resolve an "entrenched circuit split" on whether litigation should automatically be stayed for parties appealing the denial of a motion to compel arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS