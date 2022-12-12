Harbor Org. Can Join NY's High Court Fight Over Policing Pact

By Ryan Harroff (December 12, 2022, 11:07 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to let the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor file an amicus brief backing New York in its fight to stop New Jersey from pulling out of the states' shared policing body combating organized crime at the shared shipping port....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS