Hooters Sues Vegas Ex-Franchisee, Claims Restaurant Rip-Off

By Gina Kim (December 12, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- Hooters sued a former Las Vegas franchisee in Georgia federal court Friday, alleging its operators breached their agreement by prematurely closing the location to launch a competing restaurant, Left Coast Gaming Tavern, which boasts "a different name, same smiling faces," same female sex appeal through its servers, and the same menu. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS