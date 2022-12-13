Sprint, Optimum Settle VoP Patent Row As Trial Set To Begin

By Jasmin Jackson (December 12, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- Cable giant Optimum reached an undisclosed deal Monday to resolve rival Sprint's patent suit over communications systems known as voice-over-packet, the same day a Delaware federal jury trial was set to begin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS