Merck's $1.35B Merger With Biotech Faces Investor Suits

By Ryan Harroff (December 14, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- Imago Biosciences got hit with three investor actions in as many days this week, alleging it sent out solicitation statements with missing financial information to shareholders evaluating tender offers they received as part of the company's pending $1.35 billion acquisition by Merck & Co. Inc....

