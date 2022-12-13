Broadcasters, Ad Buyers Spar Over Discovery In Price-Fix Suit

By Lauren Berg (December 13, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- Ad buyers accusing broadcast giants of rigging the prices of TV ads told an Illinois federal judge Monday there are "systemic production deficiencies" and they are still waiting for some documents, while the media companies claim none of the discovery so far provides evidence of a conspiracy....

