Texas Justices Say No Remote Jurors In J&J Pelvic Mesh Trial

By Collin Krabbe (December 14, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court says jurors can't appear remotely to try a woman's alleged injuries caused by a pelvic mesh product from Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit, ruling on Wednesday that a lower court abused its discretion by allowing jurors to do so in light of an emergency order for COVID-19....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS