Ex-NBA Players Can't Ditch Health Plan Fraud Charges

By Grace Elletson (December 13, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge rejected a dismissal bid by a group of largely ex-National Basketball Association players accused of defrauding the league's health benefits plan, finding their argument that they didn't steal funds they considered their own property "wholly" unsupported by law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS