6th Circ. Rejects Challenge To Opioid MDL Fee Order

By Mike Curley (December 13, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Tuesday threw out challenges to a common benefit order in the sprawling opioid multidistrict litigation that sets aside a portion of future settlements to pay plaintiffs' counsel, saying the challengers don't have standing to undo the order through an appeal....

