Jury Convicts Palo Alto Networks Engineer Of Insider Trades

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 13, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- A California federal jury quickly found software engineer Sivannarayana Barama guilty on four counts of securities fraud Tuesday for raking in $7 million trading on stolen inside information about Silicon Valley cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS