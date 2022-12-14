Ex-Atty Hit With New Suit Over $50M EB-5 Visa Fraud Scheme

By Micah Danney (December 14, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- A disbarred California attorney who pled guilty to operating a $50 million EB-5 visa fraud scheme is facing yet another lawsuit, with four Chinese nationals telling a California federal court that the lawyer and several associates spent money that should have been invested in American businesses on personal expenses. ...

