Ex-Employees Can't Force Arbitration In Deferred-Pay Fight

By Grace Elletson (December 14, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge found that an aerospace company is not required to arbitrate ex-workers' claims that it improperly shut down a deferred compensation plan, finding that the since-expired contract's arbitration clause is now out of bounds....

