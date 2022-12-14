Fla. Panel Won't Set Aside $2.5M Verdict Against Phillip Morris

By Craig Clough (December 14, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday upheld a $2.5 million verdict in an Engle progeny case against Philip Morris, finding that key testimony from a deceased smoker's daughter provided evidence that her father relied on the tobacco company's representations that smoking wasn't harmful....

