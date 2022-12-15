Union Station Fights Bank's Early Win Bid In Foreclosure Suit

By Faith Williams (December 15, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- An affiliate of investment firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. asked a New York federal judge to deny a South Korean bank's request for an early win in a $141 million foreclosure suit over stakes in Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, alleging it is premature since discovery has not been completed....

