Monsanto Inks $698M Deal To End Oregon Pollution Suit

By Mike Curley (December 15, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- The state of Oregon and Monsanto Co. have reached a nearly $700 million deal to resolve claims that the company knowingly used toxic chemicals that damaged local waters and wildlife, which the state's attorney general said was the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history....

