FERC Chair Bids Farewell In Final Meeting

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 15, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick said his final goodbye Thursday in the commission's last public meeting before the end of the year, after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively blocked Congress' ability to reconfirm him in a move that set up a potential deadlock for the agency....

