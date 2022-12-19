$100M Vonage Settlement Shows FTC's 'Dark Pattern' Focus

By Stephen Newman, Allen Denson and Alice Kwak (December 19, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Previously nothing more than an academic description of certain kinds of aggressive online marketing, so-called dark patterns are now giving the Federal Trade Commission cause to pursue militant consumer protection efforts. In November, the FTC announced a bombshell settlement with Vonage Holdings Corp. for $100 million in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, based on this brand-new liability theory....

