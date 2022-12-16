Chinese Investor Can't Halt Arbitration In $3M Fraud Dispute

By Anna Scott Farrell (December 16, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied a Chinese investor's request to stop arbitration proceedings relating to his claims that he was the victim of a $3 million tax scheme, saying there are still questions about whether he participated willingly in a contract he claimed was fraudulent....

