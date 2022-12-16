Uber, Driver End Dispute Over Misclassification

By Caleb Drickey (December 16, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- Uber and a driver who accused the ride-share giant of misclassifying him as an independent contractor and depriving him of the minimum wage, overtime and expense reimbursement rights that accompany employment status have ended their dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS