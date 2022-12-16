Hasbro Unit Loses Bid To Stop Game Rival In IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (December 16, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge has shot down a request by Hasbro Inc. unit Wizards of the Coast to block a tabletop fantasy game from the market, noting that the game's maker has already said it wouldn't release any game until after the intellectual property case is done....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS