NY AG Calls Trump Fla. Suit Bid To 'Evade' $250M Fraud Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 19, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- New York's Attorney General Letitia James asked a Florida federal judge on Friday to dismiss former President Donald Trump's lawsuit claiming she's launched a crusade against him, calling the litigation an improper attempt to "evade" her $250 million fraud case against him in the Empire State....

