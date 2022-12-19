Harvard Bribe Suspects Rest After Recruits Tout Ivy Creds

By Brian Dowling (December 19, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A former Harvard coach and a Maryland businessman facing admissions fraud charges rested their defense cases Monday after the two students allegedly admitted through an illicit bribery scheme testified that they had the top-tier academic and athletic credentials to earn a spot at the Ivy League school....

