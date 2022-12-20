Carnival Seeks Redo Of $10.2M Verdict Over Rape Claims

By Joyce Hanson (December 20, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- Carnival has asked a Florida federal court for a new trial following a jury's $10.2 million verdict in favor of a woman who claimed that an employee of the company imprisoned and raped her during a cruise, saying FBI records were wrongly excluded during the trial....

