Wagner Picks Up Veteran Benefits Lawyer From Dechert

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- Wagner Law Group has added a benefits and executive compensation attorney from Dechert LLP, who brings more than three decades of experience with him to his new role serving as Wagner's general counsel and head of its New York office....

