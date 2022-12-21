Ga. Justices Won't Review Order Vacating $3M Atty Fee Award

By Emily Johnson (December 21, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court said Tuesday it would not review a March appeals court decision finding a trial judge had wrongly signed off on a $3 million attorney fee bill incurred by former trustees defending against allegations they mishandled a $43 million trust tied to a late furniture tycoon....

