In Sinking Transfer Bid, Albright Rips 'Unprepared' Expert

By Andrew Karpan (December 20, 2022, 10:35 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas said he's rejecting a bid to transfer a patent suit the digital storage company Western Digital Technologies Inc. is facing from a rival because of how "unprepared" the company's legal team was during a deposition, the same day the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed to eye arguments from Western Digital that one of the patents isn't valid....

