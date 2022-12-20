Harvard Bribe Trial Closes With Focus On Gov't Witness

By Brian Dowling (December 20, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A lawyer for Harvard's former fencing coach argued Tuesday that the admissions bribery case against his client was a "sinking ship of reasonable doubt" built on what he called noncredible testimony from the alleged middleman, while the prosecution said the pair's black-and-white texts and emails were enough to convict....

